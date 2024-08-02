Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 3:37 PM

With the esteemed endorsement of Dr Bu Abdullah and the Bu Abdullah Group of Companies, the iconic Suvarn Navratri, renowned for its grand celebrations and theme-based decor, is all set to make an extravagant debut in Dubai this September. This landmark event will bring the spirit and traditions of Gujarat's most loved festival to an international stage for the first time, promising an unforgettable experience for all.

For over a decade, Suvarn Navratri has captivated audiences in India with its stunning decorations, high-energy music, and vibrant festivities. Now, Dubai residents and visitors have the exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in this extraordinary cultural extravaganza. Dr Bu Abdullah's support further elevates the prestige and excitement surrounding this grand event.

Guests can look forward to a variety of attractions, including exciting live music performances featuring the rhythmic beats of Garba and Dandiya by top artists from India and the UAE. The venue will be transformed with mesmerising themed decorations, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

The event will also showcase a vibrant cultural extravaganza with traditional dances, music, and rituals that highlight the rich heritage of Navratri. Attendees can indulge in authentic Gujarati cuisine alongside a selection of international dishes to cater to all tastes. Additionally, there will be special collaborations with esteemed sponsors and partners, including exclusive offers and engagements from the Bu Abdullah Group of Companies.

The organisers of the event are excited to bring the magic of Navratri to Dubai and share the joy of this festival with a global audience. "Our team has meticulously planned every detail to ensure that this celebration reflects the opulence and cultural richness that Suvarn Navratri is known for," said Vivek Pansheriya, one of the organisers. Join in the festivities at the World Trade Centre from September 5 to 8 for an event that promises to be the highlight of the year. Tickets are available at Platinumlist, and early booking is recommended to secure your place at this grand celebration. With the support of Dr Bu Abdullah and the Bu Abdullah Group of Companies, this year's Suvarn Navratri in Dubai is set to be an unforgettable event that will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat on a global stage.

— Vaishali Sanjay is a co-founder and editor at MICE Experts.