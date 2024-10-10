Dr Adam Fenech appointed as new provost of Canadian University Dubai

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai is a higher education institution located in City Walk, Dubai

Renowned Canadian climate change thought leader, Dr Adam Fenech, has been appointed as the new provost of Canadian University Dubai (CUD). Recognised for his pioneering research in climate change and adaptation, the award-winning academic joins the QS #1-ranked university in Dubai from the University of Prince Edward Island in Canada. Dr Fenech shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his work with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal (Prince Edward Island) for his positive impact on the preservation of the environment.

With a PhD from the University of Toronto, Canada’s leading university, Dr Fenech spent 25 years as a climate researcher with Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Government of Canada’s leading environmental agency. He moved his research to Canada’s smallest province, Prince Edward Island, where he focused on understanding climate change vulnerability, impacts and adaptation on the Island, across Canada, and around the world. His research in climate visualisation won awards from MIT in communicating coastal erosion, and he has led the largest research fleet of drones at any Canadian university.

Prior to his appointment as provost, Dr Fenech collaborated with CUD for over a decade culminating as a member of the university board of trustees over the past two years. Dr Fenech remarked, "It is an honour to have joined CUD during this time of excellence and growth. I have always been greatly impressed with the progress that the university has been making in terms of building its academic excellence and international ranking. The university is uniquely poised to be an agile institution that can change and grow relatively quickly in comparison to other universities. My job is to ensure that this change matches the academic standards that we find in Canada."

Speaking about the university’s existing cutting-edge links with Canada and his vision for the future, Dr Fenech said: "CUD has done a wonderful job of nurturing collaborations with Canadian universities across the large country of Canada. These are excellent institutions with long standing histories over centuries of providing higher education that meets the highest standards around the world. I can see these collaborations expanding, and I would also like to create a mentoring system whereby we can link CUD students with other students who have already made the move, to help them thrive in Canada."

Having spent the last 36 years in climate change research, Dr Fenech is also aiming to build on the relationships he has made across Canada and around the world and bring them to the UAE. He remarked, "Focusing our research efforts in the areas of sustainability, artificial intelligence, innovation, and business entrepreneurship will provide us with clarity on where the university should be moving forward. I also want to bring on board full-time researchers whose sole responsibility will be international research collaborations in these thematic areas." As an educator dedicated to aligning graduate skills with future employment opportunities, Dr Fenech brings a clear vision of the vital role of higher education in the emerging AI-driven world. He explained, "I went into teaching at university because of my concern that students were not learning what was needed for the job market in climatology in Canada, so I am very attuned to making sure that our programs at CUD match the employment needs across the world in areas of sustainability, entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence. Educational institutions hold the power to enable graduates to excel in professions yet to be conceived, by equipping them with the skills, mindset, and adaptability required to embrace future uncertainties and capitalize on emerging opportunities. A degree remains essential, not just for navigating an AI-driven future, but for leading its advancement." He continued, "AI may automate tasks, but higher education teaches cognitive skills such as critical thinking, complex problem-solving, and the ability to analyse, evaluate, and synthesise information. These cognitive skills are essential for the human aspects of navigating ambiguity, establishing an ethical framework and solving problems that AI cannot easily address." Coming to the UAE from Canada, Dr Fenech also aims to champion the principles of global citizenship. He added, "Promoting global citizenship involves fostering awareness, empathy, and responsibility for the well-being of people and the planet beyond our immediate community. While CUD is located in the UAE, we have robust international ties. A key responsibility in this is to provide students with the knowledge and understanding of global issues such as inequality, climate change, and cultural diversity. Integrating global perspectives into the CUD curriculum helps students see themselves as part of a larger, interconnected world, encouraging them to think critically about global challenges and their potential roles in addressing them."

