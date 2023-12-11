DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City unveils ‘72 Hours in Fujairah’ initiative

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 4:43 PM

DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City invites corporate travellers to experience the perfect blend of business and leisure with its latest offering, '72 Hours in Fujairah.' Unveiling an exclusive deal starting from Dh299, tailored for MICE Guests spending 72 hours in Fujairah, this initiative promises a unique journey that transforms meetings into a delightful adventure.

The hotel's commitment to providing a holistic experience extends beyond boardrooms and presentations. After the work is done, guests can choose from a curated selection of amazing adventures arranged by the expert Events Team. Options include the picturesque Rumailah Farm, the heart-pounding Fujairah Adventure Park, the prestigious Fujairah Shooting and Equestrian Club, and the exhilarating Khorfakkan Trail, located right next to the Al Rabi Tower, among many other exciting possibilities.

Book your next corporate gathering in Fujairah, where efficiency meets elegance, and witness your team rise to new heights. Let Fujairah be the catalyst for unlocking your company's potential. Transform your business meetings into unforgettable adventures and make the most of your 72 hours in Fujairah – a journey that paves the way for corporate success in the UAE.

Vikram Jamwal, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City, expressed, "We believe that every guest deserves a memorable experience. With our '72 Hours in Fujairah' initiative, we aim to provide a journey that leaves an unforgettable mark, inviting guests to discover the enchanting allure of Fujairah and create lasting memories because it matters where you meet and stay."

Whether for leisure or business, DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional service and creating cherished memories for every visitor.

For more information and to book your stay, visit www.doubletreefujairah.com.