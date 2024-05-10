Diverse cast and cultural collaboration: Behind the Scenes of 'Paper Empire' in Saudi Arabia
The authenticity of filming in Saudi Arabia adds a layer of depth and richness to the storyline rarely seen in American television.
In a groundbreaking move for American television, Robert Gillings, the visionary creator and director of the hit TV series Paper Empire, has shattered barriers by filming the show's latest episode entirely on location in ALULa, Saudi Arabia. This historic endeavour not only marks a milestone for the entertainment industry but also symbolises a triumph of diversity and inclusion in storytelling.
The series follows the main character, Laurence Fintch, a wealth management guru determined to create a dominant cryptocurrency and corner the world's banks. However, his algorithm inadvertently gives birth to a "digital limbo," triggering an uncontrollable financial Armageddon.
Robert describes Paper Empire as not quite like anything he has done before, where "crypto is an evolution that turns into a revolution." In the series, he takes the lead as Laurence Fintch, who seems to have it all figured out on the way to becoming the world’s greatest financial fraudster through the use of his cryptocurrency technology. After an FBI pursuit, Fintch ends up in jail but hatches a plan for a daring breakout.
Gillings, known for his innovative approach to filmmaking, has brought together a diverse Middle Eastern cast and crew, comprising talents from 15 different countries in the region. With a total crew size of 131 members, including 18 actors and 64 background performers, Paper Empire in Saudi Arabia is not just a television production it's a celebration of cultural exchange and collaboration.
The high-profile cast will feature Robert Davi, Denise Richards, Kelsey Grammar, Carole Alt, Helena Mattsson, Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer, Richard Grieco, Robert Knepper, Steve Guttenberg and more.
"Variety is said to be the very spice of life, it gives it flavour. That life is more interesting when it includes many different things," Gillings remarked on the unique experience of working with individuals from various cultural backgrounds. His words underscore the profound impact of bringing together people from diverse traditions and perspectives, fostering unity and understanding on the set of Paper Empire.
Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking landscapes and rich heritage of Saudi Arabia, Paper Empire promises to deliver a gripping narrative that explores the high-stakes world of finance, power, and deception. Gillings' creative vision, coupled with the authenticity of filming in Saudi Arabia, adds a layer of depth and richness to the storyline rarely seen in American television.
But beyond the allure of exotic locales, Gillings' decision to film in Saudi Arabia carries a deeper significance. It represents a commitment to authenticity and representation in storytelling, as well as a bold statement about the importance of diversity in the entertainment industry.
"There were no nationalities, no countries, no borders among the crew, they were all just part of the Paper Empire family working jointly and closely towards a common goal," Gillings emphasised, highlighting the spirit of collaboration and unity that permeated the production process.
Indeed, Paper Empire in Saudi Arabia serves as a beacon of hope and progress in an industry grappling with issues of representation and inclusivity. By embracing diversity and inclusivity in his creative endeavours, Gillings has set a new standard for excellence, inspiring others to follow suit and champion stories that reflect the rich tapestry of our global community.
As Paper Empire prepares for its upcoming season, audiences can anticipate a riveting and thought-provoking experience, enriched by the genuine voices and perspectives of its diverse cast and crew. Paper Empire reminds us that our differences are not something to be feared or hated upon, but rather celebrated as a source of strength and beauty.
The cast includes celebrities such as Wesley Snipes who participated in blockbusters such as New Jack City, Demolition Man, and the Blade saga; Denise Richards, an outstanding actress and model recognised for her role in Starship Troopers; Cuba Gooding Jr winner of the 1997 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Jerry Maguire and more.