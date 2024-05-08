Discover your dream sofa with Chattels & More's in-store experts

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 12:56 PM

Chattels & More, a premier furniture brand renowned for its commitment to quality and style, invites customers to embark on a journey to find their perfect sofa. With a firm belief in the significance of sofas as the heart of every home, Chattels & More offers personalised consultations with in-store sofa experts to ensure that each customer discovers a sofa that truly resonates with their style and comfort preferences.

"At Chattels & More, we understand the profound importance of sofas in every home," said Yazan Zaiter, showroom manager of Mall of The Emirates branch at Chattels & More. "Our dedicated team of in-store experts are here to provide personalised guidance and support to help customers find a sofa that not only complements their aesthetics but also fulfills practical needs for comfort and functionality."

With an unmatched selection of sofa designs, ranging from cozy sectional sofas to elegant statement pieces, Chattels & More caters to diverse tastes and preferences. Each sofa is carefully crafted to elevate the ambiance of any living space and create a welcoming atmosphere for family and guests.

What sets Chattels & More apart is its unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship. Every sofa in the brand’s collection is meticulously crafted with attention to detail and the highest standards of quality, made by trusted suppliers from Italy, Spain, Belgium, Poland, and other countries in Europe.

The materials used are sourced from Europe, including premium memory foam from Italy and sustainably sourced wood from FSC certified suppliers. This ensures the durability, style, and lasting appeal of each piece.

Chattels & More also prioritises sustainability and easy maintenance as a majority of sofas use fabrics such as cotton, linen, and recycled polyester. With innovative stain-repellent and easy-clean fabric technologies from renowned brands like FibreGuard and Aquaclean, customers can be assured that their sofas are both eco-friendly and practical.

From budget-friendly to luxury indulgence, Chattels & More sofas suit every pocket, with prices ranging from Dh2,500 to Dh40,000.

For those looking to discover the perfect sofa for their home, Chattels & More’s in-store experts are ready to guide you through the selection process and ensure that you find a sofa that reflects your unique style while enhancing the comfort and warmth of your living space.

Ready to find your perfect sofa? Contact us via phone at +971 4 609 7533 or visit our showroom at Mall of the Emirates, first floor, for expert guidance and assistance in your sofa selection journey.

For buying our products online, please visit www.chattelsandmore.com. Our showrooms are located at major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.