Discover the enchanting cities of Saudi Arabia on a budget

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 4:55 PM

Saudi Arabia boasts of its breathtaking landscapes, spectacular high-rise buildings, and stunning topography. The country is profuse with vast swathes of stony plains and uneven terrains. Apart from that, the presence of awe-inspiring Islamic architecture and a diverse range of Arabic cuisines beckons travellers from all corners of the globe. It is a venue for hosting the Hajj pilgrimage where mass influxes of Muslims throng the place annually. With its riveting amalgamation of contemporary and traditional, Saudi Arabia bestows a distinctive travelling experience for history buffs and a spiritual retreat.

Before scheduling a trip to this fabulous country, you may consider booking air tickets via Flyadeal at an affordable rate. Are you planning a trip to Saudi Arabia? Have you pondered about the cost of travelling to Saudi Arabia, and how it can be made to suit your budget? It can be implemented by going through the below-mentioned tips to save a considerable amount of money without impeding the quality.

● Royal Saudi Air Museum, Riyadh

Riyadh is a spectacular city and one of the largest towns in Riyadh. The majority of travellers prefer to stay at the hotels in this city due to the low tariff rates and attractive deals. Royal Saudi Air Museum is a popular attraction for visitors hailing from other parts of the country and overseas. It houses a contemporary building, an aircraft display, and a helicopter cabin.

● Masjid Al Nabawi, Medina

Masjid Al Nabawi is a ravishing mosque erected by Prophet Mohammad in Medina. They render services including worshiping and learning. It can accommodate a large number of devotees to attend Hajj for nearly a month.

● Prince Fahd bin Sultan Park, Tabuk

Sultan Park is a perfect spot to go for a stroll during the evening. With favourable climatic conditions, tourists could bask in the lap of nature. Some of the nearby places of attraction in this city include Tabuk Castle, Hejaz Railway Station, Souq Twaheen, and Prophet’s mosque.

● Farasan Islands

The Farasan Islands is a cluster of islands situated beside the coast of Jizan in the southwestern part of Saudi Arabia. Visitors will be enthralled by its scenic landscapes and rich cultural heritage. It takes pride in being one of the favourite destinations for an adventure enthusiast to indulge in activities like diving. You will be greeted by serene beaches, the shimmering waters of the Red Sea, and vibrant marine life.

● Al Wahbah Crater

Situated towards the western part of Saudi Arabia, Al Wahbah is a volcanic crater and one of the phenomenal natural wonders of Saudi Arabia. At present, it has evolved as a famous tourist spot that bestows enchanting geological facets. Positioned in an uneven and steep rocky terrain, this crater measures around 2 km in diameter with a depth of 250 meters

● Al Lith Located in the southwestern part of Saudi Arabia besides the shore of the Red Sea, Al Lith is a popular city and a haven for divers. It is encompassed by astounding mountains, verdant valleys, and mind-boggling natural beauty. This makes it one of the coveted tourist destination places in Saudi Arabia. ● Madain Saleh Madain Saleh is a popular archaeological site designed by Nabataeans during the 1st century A.D. It houses marvellous rock-cut architecture which is quite similar to that of Petra in Jordan. It comprises 130 tombs that feature intricate carvings highlighting the engineering skills and craftsmanship of Nabataeans. ● Al Qasim Situated in the heart of the city, Al Qasim is well known for its exceptional landscapes and dynamic cultural heritage. It is well suited for those who are inclined toward the conventional culture of Saudi. It houses several historic sites that display ancient artefacts belonging to the city’s culture and history. Final words

So are you ready to take off on a budget holiday? Visitors could embark on their journey to each of the above-mentioned places at an affordable rate with Flyadeal. Book your tickets immediately and take the souvenirs back home.