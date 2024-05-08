Discover the best luxury cars for exploring Dubai

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 1:10 PM

Who wouldn't want the thrill of speed in their hands? With opulent sedans, powerful SUVs, and exhilarating sports cars, Dubai promises that. The vehicles embody a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and prestige and are the top choices for those who want nothing but the best.They get the thrill of speed while touring the city of opulence.

Do you still need clarification on whether to rent? Well, this blog is just for you. We can give you enough reasons on which car to rent and from where.

Factors to consider when choosing a luxury car for exploring Dubai

Choosing a luxury car for rent requires meticulous planning and advanced research on a variety of supercars. Every car offers something unique.

Performance

The car needs to exude power. Its ride should be sleek enough, like that of a Lamborghini Dawn or Rolls Royce Ghost, and perfect for weddings or late-night dates.

Style

Exotic cars are more than vehicles that offer you speed. They are symbols of status, power, and style.

Technology

What sets apart a Rolls Royce Cullinan from an average Toyota SUV is the marvel of engineering. The cars are built to impress with their performance driving, exhilarating acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and pulse-pounding thrills.

Top luxury cars for exploring Dubai

As we said, we have a lineup of performance-driven and track-ready cars. But let's give you a sneak peek at the best luxury car rental Dubai.

Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Cullinan is power. Rolls Royce is the first SUV with a refined 6.75 L V12 engine that makes 563 hp. Its top speed can reach 250 km/h and can waltz to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

Lamborghini Huracan STO

A super racing car built for winning heritage delivers all the feel and technology of a genuine race car in a road-legal model. Its 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine produces a maximum power output of 630bhp and a peak torque of 565 Nm. Rent this car in the Rent Lamborghini Dubai section of the Phantom Rent A car website.

Ferrari F8 Spider

The half-a-million dollar car can quickly work up to 530kW/770 Nm in a 3.9-litre twin-turbo petrol V8. Coupled with a sleek new design incorporating a hard-top folding roof, the rental is a sweet deal to feel the wind on your face at that speed.

Bentley Continental GTC

The luxury convertible is a four-seater that delivers staggering performance. Its beauty has a twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 542 hp. The top speed can reach 318 km/h, while it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Benefits of renting a luxury car From Phantom Rent Car in Dubai

Variety of vehicles at your disposal that are affordable.

The cars are regularly serviced, and we have updated versions.

We don't charge any security deposit.

We believe in giving the clients the time of their life. Hence, our customer service is top-notch.

Tips for Renting a Luxury Car in Dubai

Choose a renowned rental company.

Keep your essential documents like passport, visa, and IDP card handy.

It is advisable to pre-book your luxury car to avoid any hassles.

The age limit should be more than 21 years.

Always check the vehicle before signing a rental agreement for that car.

But we forgot to mention one important rule: If you haven't rented a luxury car while touring Dubai, you have missed out on the attraction that makes Dubai the city of the rich.

