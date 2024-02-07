Discover local talent and flavors at EIS Jumeirah's inaugural community fair

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 3:06 PM

Gather your friends and support local businesses as EIS Jumeirah hosts its first community fair. With over 50 vendors registered, this upcoming public event focuses on the talent of local artists and bringing members of our community together surrounded by some of the best food trucks in the region. Children will enjoy live performances, face painting, and bouncy castles. This event is open to the general public and entry is free of charge.

Follow us on







Emirates International Schools are proud to be a community service of Al Habtoor Group, continually holding unique events to bring their school community and neighbouring areas together.

Emirates International School Jumeirah an IB World School with a rich heritage and legacy. Founded in 1991, Emirates International School Jumeirah has been educating international students for over 32 years. Fondly known by residents and students as ‘EISJ’, it is an IB Continuum School for children aged 3-18 years old. EIS has a longstanding reputation of nurturing open-minded and confident young leaders that are ready to make a difference in a world that is ever changing. Not only do the schools annually surpass global and local IB diploma programme score averages, but their students gain acceptance into some of the world’s most esteemed universities.

Event Details are as follows

Date: Saturday, 17th February

Time: 3-7pm

Location: Emirates International School Jumeirah, Al Thanyah Street

Free Entry