Discover cutting-edge innovation at CIPE 2024 in Abu Dhabi

The eagerly anticipated Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition (CIPE) returns for its second year, set to take place at JOCIC Park in KEZAD, Abu Dhabi. As part of the UAE-China diplomatic relationship’s 40th-anniversary celebrations, CIPE 2024 will showcase cutting-edge industrial developments from China, with a strong focus on advanced manufacturing, environmental protection, and new energy solutions.

Over 100 exhibitors are expected to participate in CIPE 2024, bringing together government agencies, investors, business leaders, and retailers. The exhibition promises a vibrant platform for collaboration and exchange, featuring activities such as B2B matchmaking meetings, specialised conferences, corporate roadshows, and insightful forums. Key partners include JOCIC Park Partners, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, and leading enterprises from China’s Jiangsu Province.

CIPE 2024 underscores its mission to foster meaningful partnerships between Chinese and UAE businesses, highlighting innovations that support sustainable growth in the region. Attendees will have the chance to explore solutions that address some of today’s most pressing industrial challenges while also uncovering opportunities that will drive future growth. Adding to the excitement, CIPE 2024 will hold a daily Honor Magic V3 smartphone giveaway, with winners announced between 4:30pm and 5:00pm each day. This special feature is set to add a touch of excitement for all who attend. As CIPE grows into a vital bridge for industrial cooperation, the 2024 exhibition will play a key role in enhancing trade ties and promoting industrial innovation between China and the UAE.

For more details and registration, visit www.cipeuae.com.