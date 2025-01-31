Discover AMAYA Dubai: A culinary masterpiece in the heart of Dubai Mall

Located within the bustling luxury of Dubai Mall, AMAYA Dubai redefines dining with an exquisite fusion of gastronomy, artistry, and hospitality. From its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine to its breathtaking best views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai’s iconic fountains, AMAYA is more than a restaurant - it's a destination for those seeking an unforgettable experience along with their friends and families.

Amaya’s breakfast menu offers something for everyone. Guests can indulge in a set menu for Dh169, perfect for a curated experience, or explore a variety of à la carte options featuring international favourites. Imagine starting your morning with freshly baked pastries, artisanal beverages, and a serene view of the Burj Khalifa. Breakfast timings cater to both early risers and weekend loungers:

Monday to Thursday: 10 AM - 1 PM

Friday and Saturday: 10 AM - 3 PM

Sunday: 10 AM - 4 PM

For families, Amaya offers a warm, kid-friendly section with both indoor and outdoor seating. Meanwhile, guests can enjoy the best premium shisha experiences from 10AM, creating the perfect blend of relaxation and indulgence.

Business Lunch with a View

For a refined midday escape, Amaya’s three-course business lunch is a must-try.

Priced at just Dh159, it pairs culinary excellence with stunning skyline views. Add one of the best shisha for only Dh50 and savour this luxurious experience from Monday to Friday, 12PM to 3PM.

The ambiance is unmatched - whether seated indoors overlooking a cascading waterfall or outdoors with the best panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa.

Evenings of Elegance and Entertainment

As the sun sets, Amaya transforms into a vibrant retreat filled with charm and sophistication. From 4:00pm to 7:00pm, enjoy chill-out vibes with live music, setting the stage for unforgettable evenings. Later, immerse yourself in Dubai’s magic with the best Burj Khalifa’s spectacular fountain and laser shows, accompanied by live music beats from 8:30PM until midnight.

For those preferring a more intimate atmosphere, Amaya’s indoor spaces offer the soothing sight of an elegant waterfall, perfect for unwinding without venturing outdoors.

Shisha: The Best Experience

Amaya elevates the best shisha experience with a selection of premium blends sourced from around the globe. Whether you’re catching up with friends or simply soaking in the ambiance, this signature offering adds a luxurious touch to your visit.

More than a Restaurant - A Lifestyle

At the heart of Amaya’s philosophy is a dedication to creating 'Amazing Magical Moments'. From the artistry of its interiors, curated by contemporary visionaries like Joseph Klibansky, to the warmth of its attentive service, every detail is designed to inspire. With a space that accommodates up to 250 guests across its chic indoor and outdoor areas, Amaya seamlessly blends modern elegance with traditional hospitality.

The Perfect Location

Situated in Dubai Mall, Amaya offers unbeatable accessibility with best views of Dubai’s skyline. Its prime location makes it an essential stop for travellers, shoppers, and residents alike, turning any visit into the best experience.

Whether you’re savouring a leisurely breakfast, a productive business lunch, or an evening under the stars, Amaya Dubai promises the best sensory journey that will leave you longing for more.

Plan Your Visit

Location: Dubai Mall, Dubai, UAE

Website: www.amayaintl.com

Find us on socials: www.instagram.com/amayadubai

Open daily from 10am to 1am.

Phone number: 04 587 1000

Location: The Waterfalls Side, Dubai Mall, 1st Floor, Downtown Dubai