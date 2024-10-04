Disco Dandiya to light up Dubai

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 5:06 PM

The highly anticipated 'Disco Dandiya', an innovative celebration of culture and dance, is set to dazzle Dubai on October 11 and 12. Hosted by the dynamic mother-daughter duo, Avani and Nisha Samyani, the event promises to bring a unique blend of traditional garba rhythms and modern Bollywood beats to the luxurious Radisson Blu Dubai.

This indoor Navratri celebration offers a refreshing twist, allowing attendees to enjoy the festivities without the discomfort of Dubai’s outdoor heat. The event will commence at 8:00pm, providing an energetic fusion of culture and entertainment, perfect for anyone looking to celebrate in style.

"We wanted to introduce something special this year,” shared Avani Samyani, co-host of the event. "Disco Dandiya is all about fun, tradition, and community—wrapped in a cool, comfortable setting where everyone can dance and make unforgettable memories." Nisha Samyani added: "We’re blending the old with the new, bringing together cherished Navratri traditions and adding a modern spin that’s bound to excite people of all ages, especially the younger generation." Attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest Navratri outfits, while neon foam light sticks will add a vibrant disco flair to the atmosphere, making the event both culturally rich and visually stunning.

For more information and to join this unforgettable celebration, contact Avani at +97155 9209322.