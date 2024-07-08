DIHAD+ Rome Convenes Global Humanitarian Leaders at Luiss University

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 11:38 AM

'DIHAD+ Rome', a distinguished global initiative dedicated to advancing humanitarian aid and development, was hosted by Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, renowned globally for its academic excellence. This event attracted top professionals and experts and was held under the theme "International Relations: The Positive Global Citizen Concept."

The initiative highlighted the importance of the role of individuals and communities in fostering a more interconnected world and how positive actions at the local level can ripple out to create meaningful positive change on a global scale.

The event started with an opening speech by Ambassador Dr Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and Chairman of DISAB; PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, followed by a welcome speech from Professor Raffaele Marchetti, Deputy Rector for Internationalisation at Luiss University.

Ambassador Dr Abdulsalam AlMadani underscored the importance of fostering global cooperation and the pivotal role of educational institutions like Luiss University in driving humanitarian efforts forward.

He stated: "We gather here to unite our strengths and collaborate towards a more sustainable and compassionate world. Our shared vision and commitment to humanitarian causes are the pillars that drive us to achieve impactful solutions. We, at DIHAD, are inspired by the profound unity and shared dedication among global experts at Luiss University. These events underscore the vital role of international collaboration in addressing humanitarian challenges and forging lasting solutions."

Furthermore, Professor Raffaele Marchetti emphasized the institution's commitment to global engagement and underscored the pivotal role of international collaboration in humanitarian initiatives. He stated: "Luiss Guido Carli University is committed to leading in innovation and academic excellence, especially in political and international studies. Strengthening partnerships with the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation is crucial for advancing a more promising future for humanity." Additionally, Khaled Al Attar, Director-General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, delivered a lecture highlighting the importance of fostering a positive global citizenship mindset and emphasizing the role of individuals and organisations in contributing to a more positive and cooperative global community to face today's most pressing challenges. DIHAD+ Rome witnessed the attendance of Tariq AlMadani, Board Member, DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation; Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Representative of the Holy See in the High Committee of Human Fraternity, President of the Bambino Gesu Association and the Human Fraternity Foundation; and Hon. Gennaro Migliore, Director, PAM Centre for Global Studies, San Marino; along with Luiss University's officials, faculty, researchers, and students.

During "DIHAD+ Rome", a DIHAD delegation led by Dr Abdulsalam AlMadani toured Luiss University's campus, emphasizing their collective commitment to advancing humanitarian initiatives and highlighting the event's significance.