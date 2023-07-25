Deputy minister of youth and sports of Malaysia emphasises youth’s crucial role in promoting diplomacy and dialogue at Best Diplomats Conference

Oskar Group's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has been instrumental in forging a robust brand image
An international conference took place in the heart of Malaysia attended by the young diplomats from over 65 nations. At the opening ceremony of the conference, YB Adam Adli Abd Halim, deputy minister of youth and sports of Malaysia, delivered a compelling address highlighting the significance of diplomacy and dialogue in resolving conflicts and tackling global challenges. Recognising the youth as future leaders and decision-makers, he underscored their vital role in shaping a harmonious and prosperous world.
YB Adam Adli Abd Halim also expressed his profound appreciation for the diligent efforts and dedication of the Best Diplomats Organisation in organising this prestigious conference. The event served as a platform for youth from diverse backgrounds to come together, exchange ideas, and foster mutual understanding. He said: “It is more important than ever to prioritise diplomacy and dialogue as a mean to resolve conflicts and address global challenges."He also emphasised that in an interconnected world, where differences and disagreements persist, peaceful resolutions through meaningful conversations and negotiations are crucial.
He acknowledged that the youth possess unique perspectives and fresh insights, making their active participation in diplomatic efforts indispensable. As the future torchbearers, their ability to engage in constructive dialogue, bridge gaps, and promote understanding is essential for building a more inclusive and cooperative world.
It is essential to inspire and empower youth to harness the potential of vital platforms, leveraging their unique perspectives and skills to devise optimal solutions for global peace and prosperity among nations. Their proactive engagement and innovative ideas hold the key to building bridges and fostering harmonious relationships worldwide. The international conference, underpinned by the vision of fostering global understanding and cooperation, came to a close with a shared optimism for the future.
Oskar Group's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has been instrumental in forging a robust brand image
The Abu Dhabi registered group shows a firm commitment to the UAE’s climate goals and UNSDGs
Patrons stand a chance to win three Tesla cars through a raffle draw
The internet can prove to be quite useful when it comes to saving the environment, you just need to be well aware of the dos and don’ts
Beat the heat with fantastic offers from Jumbo Electronics
The encounter signifies Dr Bu Abdullah's dedication to expanding international partnerships and exploring lucrative business opportunities
A leading retailer in Sharjah offers unprecedented discounts on cosmetics, food, and electronics to show appreciation for customers
The brand constantly redefines what it means to drive a luxury vehicle