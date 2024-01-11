Defying all odds: Alexine's story of courage, care, and victory at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai

NICU Department in Al Zahra Hospital.

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM

In the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, a remarkable story unfolded, starring a pint-sized heroine named Alexine Joy. Born prematurely at just 24 weeks and weighing a mere 580 grams, her journey began amidst challenging circumstances, as her early delivery was necessitated by a severe infection, chorioamnionitis, and a shortage of amniotic fluid.

Facing the daunting challenge of septic shock, Alexine demonstrated extraordinary courage, supported by the unwavering dedication of the NICU team armed with advanced medical tools. Overcoming complexities such as feeding, a formidable task for premature infants, the team skillfully utilised special lines to provide essential nutrients, highlighting the crucial role of her mother's milk in her care.

Alexine's battle included severe pulmonary hypertension, but the healthcare team, led by Dr Mohamed Soliman, head of the NICU, employed specialised techniques like high-frequency ventilation, inotropes, and inhaled nitric oxide, leading to a remarkable recovery.

The team's tireless dedication, evident even during sleepless nights, combined with access to sophisticated equipment, played a pivotal role in providing exceptional, personalised care tailored to Alexine's unique needs. Dr Mohamed Soliman emphasised the significance of these elements in her overall care.

From R: Dr Mohammed Soliman, Amalie Kaye Quijano, Dr Maged Zakaria, Christelle, Dr Eman Galal Al Mahdy, Meenu Mathai and Princy Philip.

Dr Maged Ibrahim, the primary neonatologist overseeing Alexine's care, acknowledged the inherent challenges for babies born at 24 weeks, especially those weighing 500 grams or less, where survival odds are traditionally low. However, the extraordinary journey at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai's NICU defied these statistics, showcasing the transformative impact a skilled healthcare team can have on a premature baby's chances of survival.

The inclusion of parents in decision-making fostered a family-oriented support system within the NICU, significantly contributing to Alexine's journey. As time progressed, the once-fragile newborn blossomed into a robust infant. After four months of resilience and challenges, Alexine, recognised as the smallest extreme preterm baby ever cared for at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai NICU, was discharged home healthy, now weighing 2200 grams, to the delight of her jubilant parents.

This is a celebration of Alexine's remarkable victory and the exceptional team at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, turning her challenging beginning into a story of hope and triumph.