DAW Construction to spotlight the road to sustainability at the Big 5 event

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM

Dar Alwd Construction LLC (DAW), a leading entity in infrastructure development, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious Big 5 event. Taking place from the December 4 to 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this global gathering will convene industry experts to network, innovate, and explore opportunities within the construction industry.

The Big 5 event aligns perfectly with DAW's commitment to innovation and excellence in construction. During the event, the company will showcase its extensive experience in various projects, from road construction to urban infrastructure development, highlighting its multinational team's engineering expertise and successful project execution.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin Salem Al Qasimi, chairman of DAW Construction, said: "Our involvement in The Big 5 is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and client satisfaction. We are excited to connect with like-minded stakeholders, explore innovative solutions, and strategise the best way forward for an industry on the cusp of transformative change."

In line with this year's focus on driving construction towards net zero and digital excellence, DAW Construction will engage with key decision-makers and industry pioneers to discuss future trends and strategies for transformative change in the industry.

"This event is not just an exhibition for us; it's an opportunity to empower the future of construction and be a catalyst for change", emphasised Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman, general manager of DAW.

DAW's achievements, including the successful completion of over 200+ projects and recognition as an 'Unlimited A' contractor, demonstrates its dedication to enhancing the built environment and positively impacting the communities it serves.

The company's participation in The Big 5 is a testament to its role as a key player in the construction industry, consistently upholding the highest quality and safety procedures standards.