Danube Group onboards Dubai Media Inc. as their official media partner

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 4:56 PM

Danube Group, one of the Middle East's largest diversified conglomerates, announced its strategic collaboration with Dubai Media Inc (DMI). This partnership establishes Dubai Media Inc. as the official media partner for Danube Group, marking a significant milestone in the Group's communication and marketing strategy.

Rizwan Sajan and Adel Sajan attended the Arab Media Forum (AMF) with the Dubai media team, organised by The Dubai Press Club (DPC). AMF is the region’s largest media thought leadership event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The 22nd edition of AMF highlighted the crucial role of media in shaping the region's future and fostering impactful dialogues. During the visit, they met with Abdulwahed Juma, CEO of Commercial Affairs and Partnerships and team at Dubai Media Inc., and discussed ways to enhance cooperation relations and exchange experiences between the two parties, and the possibilities of benefiting from the capabilities of Dubai Media.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Media Inc. Their exceptional omni-channel media expertise aligns perfectly with our goals to enhance our presence and engage with our audience more effectively,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group. "This partnership reflects our commitment to maintaining transparent communication with our partners and investors to excel in all our endeavours."

Abdulwahed Juma stressed Dubai Media’s inclination to consolidate its relations with various institutions in the public and private sectors. He said, “Dubai Media has extensive experience in all fields of media, which has made it one of the most prominent media institutions in the region.” He noted that the Danube Group is considered one of the most important investment entities in Dubai and the Emirates. He said, “Danube Group’s adoption of Dubai as its headquarters reflects the emirate’s capabilities and investment environment that is attractive to businessmen and investors, and strengthening partnership relations with it supports Dubai Media’s directions aimed at promoting growth, innovation and excellence, and building bridges of communication with the leading institutions in the country and benefiting from their experiences.”