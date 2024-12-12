Daniele Pescara Consultancy launches talent scouting for young professionals in Dubai

As Dubai solidifies its position as a global financial and investment hub, Daniele Pescara Consultancy—a multidisciplinary advisory firm specialising in tax reduction and asset protection, and a leader in assisting international entrepreneurs investing in Dubai, has launched an ambitious campaign to identify and nurture new talent.

Founded by internationally renowned expert Daniele Pescara, the firm invites students and young professionals to join its dynamic, forward-thinking team and contribute to its mission of fostering entrepreneurial growth in the UAE.

Daniele Pescara Consultancy supports businesses and entrepreneurs, particularly from Italy, in establishing and expanding their operations in the UAE by providing comprehensive services for starting a business in Dubai. With over 10 years of experience, the company is dedicated to making Dubai an even more accessible and attractive hub for global business development.

This initiative for young professionals reflects the firm’s commitment—both professional and social towards creating career pathways in Dubai, a city widely recognised as a land of boundless business opportunities.

A study by LSEG predicts that the UAE will see a net increase of 6,700 millionaires in 2024, reaffirming its role as a magnet for global wealth and business. Dubai alone oversees $3.5 trillion in private capital, underscoring its status as a premier financial centre. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between emerging talent and the extraordinary opportunities Dubai offers," says Daniele Pescara, founder of Daniele Pescara Consultancy. "This city is not just a destination; it’s a launchpad for ambitious professionals ready to excel in the competitive field of international tax consultancy." By fostering collaboration with emerging talent, the firm aims to expand its team of 40 professionals with young, driven individuals who share its passion and commitment to helping businesses thrive in the UAE’s booming economy.

For further details, please contact Daniele Pescara Consultancy at https://danielepescaraconsultancy.com/