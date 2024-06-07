Dance Vaganza Season 2: A stage for every age

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 10:30 AM

After the resounding success of Dance Vaganza Season 1, Dance Central studio is thrilled to announce Dance Vaganza Season 2, a dynamic dance competition that promises to be a "Stage for Every Age." The studio, renowned for its diverse dance styles and passionate instructors, is the perfect place for dancers of all levels to showcase their talents.

Founded by Saandesh Jhanvi and co-founded by Kshhama A Mehta, Dance Central has been at the heart of the dance community in Al Nahda Dubai, offering classes in hip-hop, contemporary, Bollywood and more. Our mission is to cultivate a love for dance in a nurturing and inclusive environment.

Dance Vaganza Season 2 will be held on June 30 at Emirates national School, Al Khawaneej 1. This competition is not just about winning; it's about celebrating the art of dance and providing a platform for performers of all ages to shine. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced dancer, there's a place for you on our stage.

The event is supported by esteemed companies such as KITCO, SIGMA, MiCasa, Earthistic, Radiant House Labels, and 3sixty & Co. Their generous support helps make this event possible.

Auditions are currently ongoing and will continue until June 16. This gives aspiring participants plenty of time to prepare and showcase their best moves. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to be part of a vibrant dance community and perform in front of an enthusiastic audience. For more information or to register for auditions, please contact at 0521075489 or 0564045784. The team look forward to seeing you on stage and making Dance Vaganza Season 2 an unforgettable event!

Join the fun at Dance Central and be part of a celebration where every dancer finds their spotlight.