Dalma Mall welcomes ALBAIK: Abu Dhabi's favourite mall adds a flavourful twist

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 5:41 PM

Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi's favourite mall, is delighted to announce the arrival of ALBAIK, the renowned Saudi Arabian fast-food chain. The grand opening of the ALBAIK outlet brings a delightful blend of tradition and innovation to the heart of Abu Dhabi.

Bhupinder Singh, general manager and CFO, Dalma Mall expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "We always strive to offer the best shopping experience to our customers and have brought in the finest brands to the region. We are excited to welcome this iconic brand to our mall. ALBAIK's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction perfectly aligns with our goal of providing a memorable shopping and dining experience. We believe this partnership will improve our customers' overall experience and create an exciting new culinary destination at Dalma Mall."

Excited about this new venture, Alaa Sayed Abdelnabi Abdelgalil, operations director – food quest, ALBAIK, added: "ALBAIK's journey is characterised by passion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. This marks our 12th ALBAIK store in the UAE, and this is the second store in Abu Dhabi city. We are eager to celebrate this milestone and are confident that our distinctive flavours, crafted from aromatic spice blends, will enchant the hearts and taste preferences of our customers in Abu Dhabi."

Dalma Mall stands as Abu Dhabi's foremost super-regional shopping centre, strategically located within the city's thriving growth corridor. With an impressive line-up of over 450 globally and regionally renowned brands and a diverse array of culinary experiences, it has established itself as a cherished family-oriented destination in the region, earning the prestigious title of 'Abu Dhabi's favourite Mall.' The mall provides an elegant and inviting ambiance, ideal for savouring delectable cuisine, making it a perfect draw for friends, family, and shoppers alike.

The latest addition to Dalma Mall, ALBAIK has its roots dating back to 1974 in the lively city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was there that the late founder, Shakour AbuGhazalah, wisely identified the demand for high-quality and affordable food. He was the drive to the introduction of the concept of 'broast' chicken to Saudi Arabia, and since then, ALBAIK has been winning hearts and tantalising taste buds with its delicious and unique flavours. ALBAIK is committed to continuing the legacy of taste that has delighted customers for nearly five decades.

Customers can now indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at ALBAIK, conveniently located in a premier location on the ground floor of Dalma Mall. This wonderful ALBAIK outlet offers a comprehensive range of flavours, featuring a variety of products designed to satisfy every palate. The new restaurant will present an extensive menu, including chicken, seafood, grilled dishes, healthy vegetarian choices like falafel sandwiches, ample side dishes, and a selection of delectable desserts and beverages.