Daiso Japan opens 12th store in Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall

Daiso Japan has announced the grand opening of its 12th store in Abu Dhabi, located at the vibrant Reem Mall. Officially opened on December 19, this latest addition brings the brand’s total footprint in the UAE to an impressive 51 stores.

Situated on the ground floor of Reem Mall, the new Daiso Japan outlet offers an extensive selection of over 80,000 products, catering to diverse customer needs. From stylish home essentials and innovative kitchenware to unique stationery, beauty items, and décor, the store promises a world of convenience and inspiration at unbeatable value. Renowned as the No. 1 Japanese value store in the UAE, Daiso Japan delivers exceptional quality at affordable prices, with products starting from just Dh7.5. Customers can look forward to discovering 800 exciting new arrivals each month, ensuring a fresh and dynamic shopping experience with every visit.

For more information, visit your nearest Daiso Japan store today and discover why millions trust Daiso Japan for their everyday needs.