Culinary capital unleashed: Sapaad and FlapKap join forces to solve restaurant working capital needs in UAE

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 12:54 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 2:13 PM

Sapaad, a comprehensive restaurant management solution provider, announced a strategic partnership with MENA based FlapKap, an innovative and insightful financing platform.

The collaboration between the two firms aims to support new and existing Sapaad users, restaurateurs, and small and medium-sized restaurant businesses (SMEs) based in the UAE to obtain a fast and flexible funding offer within 48 hours.

SMEs are key players in the global landscape, especially in fast-paced economic hubs like the Emirates. Because twice as many young residents in the GCC dine out now compared to five years ago, the restaurant industry is a lucrative and high-potential sector for entrepreneurs wanting to launch their next big idea. In fact, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce forecasts the UAE restaurant market is expected to grow annually by 4.89 per cent (CAGR 2024-2028), with diverse cuisines, unique dining experiences, and innovative concepts leading the way for the growth of the SME sector. However, trying to secure working capital to run an eatery is still proving to be a long, intimidating, and tedious process.

In the current restaurant landscape, Sapaad serves as a pivotal solution to effectively run and grow your restaurant business within the industry. Sapaad, a leading restaurant management platform, specializes in streamlining restaurant operations and powering up online business. Offering a robust suite of world-class software experiences, Sapaad enables restaurant establishments to have greater control and visibility over all aspects of their business, like sales trends or staff performance. Additionally, Sapaad's collaboration with FlapKap extends beyond restaurant management, empowering SME restaurant businesses in the UAE with innovative funding solutions. Through the FlapKap app, restaurant owners can seamlessly access working capital funding, addressing critical needs such as inventory purchasing, small capex expenditures, renovations and uplift, and even paying rent.

Ahmad Coucha, FlapKap’s co-founder and CEO, said: "Our partnership with Sapaad will add tremendous value to the restaurant ecosystem. It's the first time in the region that a best-in-class Restaurant Management Solutions provider and an innovative Revenue-Based-Funding solution have come together. FlapKap and Sapaad share a similar agenda to impact the SME and Restaurant segments, empowering them with data-driven growth opportunities. With the FlapKap solutions being added as an offering for Sapaad users, restaurant owners can now unlock larger value creation by means of increased inventory purchasing power, marketing optimisation, and regional expansion. I am extremely excited about this partnership, and we will certainly be evolving this further continuously to bring growth to our valued restaurants.''

Vishnu Vardhan, Sapaad’s co-founder and CEO, added: "Our partnership with FlapKap marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower restaurants across the region. By integrating Sapaad's cutting-edge, world-leading POS technology with FlapKap's innovative funding solutions, we're revolutionizing how restaurants manage their operations and access capital. Together, we're streamlining processes, driving efficiency, and fueling growth in the region's F&B industry. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers, ensuring their success in an increasingly competitive market landscape."