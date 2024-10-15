Cricket Legend Brian Lara names Kanz Jewels as his favourite jewellery destination in Dubai

World-renowned cricket legend Brian Lara recently revealed his favourite jewellery destination in Dubai—Kanz Jewels, a brand synonymous with timeless elegance and unmatched craftsmanship. Lara, who has been a loyal customer for the past 15 years, visited the iconic Kanz Jewels showroom in the Deira Gold Souq to acquire some exquisite new pieces.

Lara shares a deep and personal friendship with Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, which has flourished for over a decade. Reflecting on his experience, Lara commented, "Kanz Jewels is more than a shopping destination; it's where I consistently find timeless designs and exceptional craftsmanship. My bond with Dhanak has grown beyond just business—he's become a trusted friend."

Kanz Jewels has established itself as one of the leading jewellery retailers in Dubai, attracting an international clientele with its superior craftsmanship and high-quality gold, diamond, and gemstone jewellery. Located in the heart of Deira Gold Souq, it remains a favourite for global customers. Dhanak expressed his gratitude for Lara's enduring trust in the brand: "It's an honour to have served Brian Lara over the years and to have him as a cherished part of our Kanz family. His loyalty stands as a testament to the quality and dedication we put into every piece of jewellery."

With its long-standing reputation for luxury, tradition, and personal connections, Kanz Jewels continues to be the preferred destination for discerning jewellery lovers, including global icons like Lara.

For more information or to explore their collections, visit the Kanz Jewels showroom at Deira Gold Souq or visit their official website.