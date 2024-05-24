CosmeSurge welcomes Safa Siddiqui as the new face of the brand
CosmeSurge, the leading provider of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures in the UAE, is thrilled to announce Safa Siddiqui as the new face of the brand. Siddique, the Dubai Bling star, recognises quality, which is why she chooses CosmeSurge. Her quest for transformative beauty seamlessly intertwines with the luxurious experience she desires. However, it's not just the elegant surroundings and personalised attention that attract her. CosmeSurge goes beyond the surface, offering a meticulously curated selection of cutting-edge treatments renowned for their effectiveness.
CosmeSurge is a leading provider of quality cosmetic surgery, dermatology, and aesthetic medicine in the Middle East. Since its inception, the company has expanded to 13 state-of-the-art clinical centers across the UAE. CosmeSurge remains committed to upholding the highest international standards of excellence, safety, and confidentiality, consistently helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals with unparalleled quality and privacy.
"We are thrilled to welcome Safa to the CosmeSurge family," stated Maya Khouri, general manager at CosmeSurge. "As the new face of our brand, Safa will engage in numerous campaigns, events, and promotional activities, infusing her distinctive style and influence into our identity. This partnership heralds an exciting new chapter for CosmeSurge, underscoring our dedication to excellence and innovation within the cosmetic and aesthetic industry."
For more information, follow us on social media at @CosmeSurge or call our customer service number at 80026763. Visit www.cosmesurge.com.