Coloss3um, Faction Ai collaborate to transform urban living

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 12:09 PM

In an exciting development that promises to redefine the boundaries of digital entertainment and urban innovation, Coloss3um, in partnership with Faction Ai, has announced a groundbreaking initiative poised to revolutionise both the digital entertainment sector and Faction's Cognitive Ai Smart City development within the Dubai and Abu Dhabi region. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the fusion of cutting-edge technology with immersive digital experiences, setting new standards for the future of urban living and digital engagement.

Coloss3um, renowned for its pioneering approach to live 3D entertainment on game platforms, has shattered previous limitations, enabling mass market adoption of ultra-realistic digital experiences. Coloss3um offers a monetization platform that integrates biometric security and prioritises family-safe content, making it a premier destination for a wide array of digital engagements. From live concerts and brand experiences to digital museums and UNESCO sites exploration, the platform caters to a diverse audience, ensuring an unparalleled immersive experience.

Douglas Borthwick, CEO of Coloss3um, emphasized the platform's innovative capabilities, stating: "Coloss3um represents not merely an advancement in digital entertainment but a quantum leap into the future of immersive, secure, & diverse digital experiences."

Complementing this venture, Faction Ai has unveiled its ambitious project aimed at spearheading the development of smart cities around the globe. With its advanced Cognitive Ai, Faction Ai is set to transform urban landscapes into more sustainable, efficient, and livable spaces. The initiative underscores Faction Ai's commitment to leveraging frontier technologies to tackle urban challenges, such as congestion and environmental sustainability, thereby enhancing the quality of life for city dwellers.

Ozzie Kalil, CEO of Faction Ai, articulated the company's vision for urban living, stating: "By integrating Cognitive Ai into the infrastructure of cities, we are not only optimising operations but significantly improving living standards. Our holistic approach addresses every facet of urban life, ensuring that our smart city solutions are both technologically sophisticated and community-focused."

The synergy between Coloss3um's digital entertainment platform and Faction Ai's Smart City technologies presents a unique opportunity for Dubai & Abu Dhabi. The region is set to experience a transformation that blends entertainment with urban innovation, creating an ecosystem where digital and physical realms enrich each other. This initiative aligns with Dubai & Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming smart city leaders, emphasizing sustainability, citizen engagement, and cutting-edge technology.

Miles Neiman, Chief of Global Business Development & Strategy at Coloss3um, highlighted the partnership's broader implications. "Our collaboration with Faction Ai Holdings illustrates the potent synergy between digital entertainment and smart city development. Together, we are not only entertaining but educating and engaging users in unprecedented ways."

As Dubai & Abu Dhabi embraces these initiatives, cities are poised to set a global benchmark for the integration of digital entertainment with smart urban planning. The collaboration between Coloss3um and Faction Ai stands as a testament to the transformative power of technology, promising a future where digital innovation and urban development go hand in hand to create more vibrant, and engaging living environments.