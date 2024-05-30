Citi Developers plans to expand in UAE market

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 5:55 PM

Citi Developers, a Dubai-based real estate company, plans to expand its footprint across the UAE due to huge demands and fostering needs for the end users.

This was stated by Zoraiz Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Citi Developers, recently, adding that they were kicking off in Dubai with Aveline Residence in Jumeirah Village Circle closely followed by another project in JVC.

Malik said that Citi Developers will bring several projects in Dubai and UAE, adding that each facility will outshine the last, promising even higher standards of luxury and innovation.

He mentioned that Aveline Residence project is experiencing tremendous success, with 90 per cent of units have already been sold out, adding that they were offering a high-quality homes at resalable prices, attracting strong demand, particularly from expatriates.

“Our communities are designed to provide the best living environments for families with the price range starting from Dh600,000 and going up to Dh2 million,” he said Malik.

“The Aveline project marks our company’s inaugural venture into the UAE market, and it’s distinguished by several key features that set it apart from other real estate projects in Dubai," he said.

Firstly, he said Aveline emphasises a unique blend of contemporary luxury and environmental consciousness, with sustainable design elements integrated throughout the development.

Secondly, he said Aveline offers residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience, with meticulously crafted residences, panoramic views, and world-class amenities that cater to the discerning tastes of modern urban dwellers.

Additionally, Aveline stands out for its strategic location, providing convenient access to key business districts, major hubs, and leisure attractions, enhancing its appeal to residents and investors. Furthermore, Aveline prioritises community-building and social engagement, with thoughtfully curated spaces that foster a sense of belonging and connectivity among residents.

He said the UAE's status as a global business hub attracts investors and developers seeking to capitalise on the growing demand for high-quality real estate properties. With its cosmopolitan lifestyle, tax incentives, and business-friendly regulations, the UAE presents a fertile ground for Citi Developers to establish their presence and thrive in the competitive real estate landscape.

"At Citi Developers, our commitment to innovation drives us to reimagine the real estate landscape in the UAE. We plan to introduce pioneering concepts like the Aveline Residences that integrate smart technology, sustainable design, and mixed-use development principles into our projects," he said.

"By leveraging smart home systems, eco-friendly materials, and vibrant community spaces, we aim to create living environments that are not only efficient and convenient but also promote wellness and connectivity. Our focus on innovation extends to construction techniques, where we explore modular construction and advanced materials to streamline processes and deliver high-quality projects efficiently.

“Our strategy for offering a unique and outstanding living experience to residents in our housing projects in the UAE revolves around innovative and sustainable design, vibrant community engagement, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to environmental sustainability,” Malik concluded.