CIPD and HNI partner to bring customised learning solutions to organisations in the region

From left: George Hanna, CIPD regional head of business development – MENA; Stuart Dunlop, CIPD regional director – MENA; Hanan Nagi, CEO and founder of HNI, and Peter Aziz, HNI regional director.

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 9:00 AM

Dubai-headquartered learning and development consultancy, HNI, has announced the launch of a partnership with Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), to bring new corporate training solutions to support organisations in Saudi Arabia achieve their human capital development goals in line with Vision 2030. The collaboration will provide innovative corporate training solutions and services across Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Signed in November 2023 by HNI founder and CEO, Hanan Nagi, and CIPD regional director – MENA, Stuart Dunlop, the agreement establishes a framework for the two organisations to work together to share the CIPD learning and development solutions with the Saudi market. It will also promote the delivery of a selection of CIPD short courses for HNI’s existing clients in Saudi Arabia which include topics such as local labour laws, organisation design, talent management and workforce well-being.

HNI has established itself as a leading regional player in the learning and development field, with a focus on cutting-edge digital solutions and gamified interactive learning modules. With four offices located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, HNI has a global outreach and delivers its services to clients across USA, Asia, and Europe. Its team of professionals includes expert learning and development trainers and senior consultants, with experience working with leading industries such as oil and gbas, Banking, aviation, government sectors, and multinationals.

Stuart Dunlop, CIPD regional director – MENA and Hanan Nagi, CEO and founder of HNI.

Remarking on the new collaboration, Nagi said: “Our agreement with CIPD marks an expansion to our global network of elite development partnerships that leverage the very best in the latest educational solutions and accreditations. We are delighted to collaborate in bringing the world-renowned CIPD learning solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to support building a skilled workforce. We are committed to delivering tailored solutions that align with our clients’ business objectives and meet their unique needs, and we will build on this with larger plans and aspirations in the next year."

The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives worldwide for over 100 years. With over 160,000 members globally and over 6,000 in the MENA region, the CIPD helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people and strengthening their teams’ capability and credibility.

Commenting on behalf of the CIPD, Dunlop said: "Partnerships are a critical part of our strategy to serve people professionals across the region and allow us to focus on our work with employers. We are excited to join forces with HNI to bring CIPD’s training solutions to organisations in Saudi Arabia. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the development of striving economies and stronger societies through human capital development."