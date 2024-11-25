Chattels & More launches exclusive sofa collection by designer Karim Rashid in collaboration with Befame

Chattels & More, a leading name in innovative and contemporary home furnishings in the UAE, proudly introduces a stunning new sofa collection designed by the internationally acclaimed Karim Rashid in collaboration with Befame. Featuring the groundbreaking Skew and Orbs sofas, the collection reimagines modern living spaces with a perfect blend of bold aesthetics, unparalleled comfort, and versatile functionality.

Rashid, a celebrated industrial designer, is renowned for his avant-garde approach, having created signature pieces for some of the world’s most prestigious brands. His award-winning designs, many of which are displayed in over 20 global galleries, reflect a unique blend of art and functionality. Now, Rashid brings his visionary expertise to Chattels & More, with this exclusive collection available only at its UAE showrooms.

The Skew sofa exemplifies modular sophistication, merging sharp, angular geometry with sleek, thick piping to create a striking visual statement. With its four modular components, Skew offers endless reconfiguration possibilities, adapting effortlessly to diverse room sizes and personal tastes. Customisable upholstery options enable homeowners to tailor the sofa to complement their unique style, making it an adaptable centerpiece for any modern living space. In contrast, the Orbs sofa draws inspiration from nature, with pebble-like forms designed to offer ergonomic comfort while creating a tranquil, “floating” aesthetic. This sculptural piece beautifully balances form and function, embodying Rashid’s philosophy of “functional sculpture.” The Orbs sofa transforms any space into an inviting haven, seamlessly blending artistry with everyday practicality. As the exclusive UAE retailer of this collection, Chattels & More cements its reputation as a destination for innovative and high-quality furniture. With the launch of the Skew and Orbs sofas, Chattels & More continues to redefine contemporary home furnishings, offering discerning homeowners and design enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of Rashid’s visionary artistry. The Skew and Orbs sofas are now available at Chattels & More showrooms across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Explore this iconic collection and elevate your home with the ultimate fusion of design and comfort.

Visit Chattels & More at major malls or online at www.chattelsandmore.com.