CEO of 800CARGURU honoured with 'Automotive Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the Gulf Achievers Awards 2024

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 12:48 PM

Ovais Shah, CEO and founder of 800CARGURU, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Automotive Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the Gulf Achievers Awards 2024. The esteemed event, held at Ramee Dream Hotel on April 21, celebrated Shah's remarkable leadership and contributions to the automotive industry.

Shah's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have propelled 800CARGURU to the forefront of the automotive service sector. Under his guidance, the company has earned a reputation as one of the UAE's largest car repair service providers and the most trusted brand in the automotive industry.

The Gulf Achievers Awards recognise outstanding achievements and contributions made by individuals and organisations worldwide, and Shah's receipt of this prestigious award further solidifies his status as a trailblazer and innovator in the automotive sector.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Shah said: "I am deeply honoured to receive the 'Automotive Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the Gulf Achievers Awards. This accolade is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and hard work of the entire team at 800CARGURU. We remain committed to delivering exceptional services and exceeding customer expectations."

800CARGURU, under Shah's leadership, has served over 300,000 customers, offering a comprehensive range of automotive services, including battery replacement, tire changes, jump-starts, car towing, and automotive care at ultramodern service center facilities.

In addition to its exemplary service offerings, 800CARGURU has established strategic partnerships with prominent insurance providers, including Orient Takaful, NGI (National General Insurance), and Abu Dhabi National Takaful, to enhance the overall customer experience and provide policyholders with a seamless and reliable roadside assistance.