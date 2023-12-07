Celebrating 52nd Union Day: A cinematic tribute by Zen Film Productions

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 5:42 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 5:45 PM

On the occasion of the 52nd Union Day, Dubai-based filmmaker and movie producer Zenofar Fathima, founder of Zen Film Productions, has crafted a unique cinematic concept. This production beautifully merges the mysterious themes of her Starzplay Arabia escape room TV show, Specter: Black Out, with a heartfelt appreciation for the UAE and its leaders.

Fathima, expressing gratitude on behalf of the nation's expatriates, recognises the UAE as a vibrant tapestry of cultures and individuals. She remarks, "The UAE is bustling with a tapestry of different cultures and individuals, and that is what makes the UAE such an amazing place to live and thrive in. We thank the UAE for forever welcoming us with open arms and for giving us the opportunity to call this place our home."

The video features Specter: Black Out stars Muhammad Junaid, Joe Mohan, Sam Butt, Alina Chernysh, Daniel Sten, Tiger Glavino Xu, and Ediger Ssentongo.

In an interview, Fathima provides insight into the video's concept. The narrative unfolds with a group of children attempting to solve a treasure egg hunt challenge, mirroring the challenges faced by participants in Specter: Black Out. Despite their best efforts, the youth struggle to solve the puzzle. It is at this juncture that the Specter: Black Out team comes to their aid, successfully uncovering the hidden eggs. The revelation that follows imparts a heart-warming message deeply connected to the values of UAE Union Day.

The short video is available to watch on Zenofar Fathima’s Instagram handle, @zenofar_fathima.