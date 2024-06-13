E-Paper

Celebrate Eid Al Adha at Reem Mall

The Reem Mall Summer Carnival promises an unforgettable celebration of culture, talent, and entertainment from June 14 to 22

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 6:21 PM

Reem Mall is the coolest place to be this summer! From June 14 to 22, join us for the Reem Mall Summer Carnival and celebrate Eid Al Adha with a captivating array of performances and activities designed to delight visitors of all ages.

Enjoy daily music performances by the exceptional artist Eric Tarantola, who will showcase his talent using unique, self-designed instruments. Experience the magic of street performers, including space jumpers, an enchanting magician, a funny clown, and skilled balloon twisters. Adding to the lively atmosphere, a charming cyclist will roam the mall, distributing flowers and popcorn.


In celebration of Eid Al Adha, special stations will offer free services such as Eid Henna, candy collections, cotton candy, and popcorn.

With such a wide array of performances and activities, the Reem Mall Summer Carnival promises an unforgettable celebration of culture, talent, and entertainment.


For more information, visit www.reemmall.ae, message the AI on WhatsApp at 800 707070, and follow Reem Mall on social media.



