Celebrate December with Big Ticket’s Dh30 million extravaganza

This December, Big Ticket is bringing the excitement with incredible prizes that could make your holiday season unforgettable. At the top of the list is the guaranteed Dh30 million grand prize—Big Ticket’s biggest yet—set to transform one lucky participant into a multi-millionaire. But that’s not all! Four additional millionaires will be crowned through weekly e-draws, giving you even more chances to win big.

Adding to the thrill, the Big Win Contest is back! From December 1 to December 25, buying two tickets for Dh1,000 in a single transaction gets you into weekly draws, where four finalists will win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. These finalists will then compete in the Big Win Contest during the January 3 live draw. Simply purchase your tickets during the designated periods, and you’ll be automatically entered into the draws. The names of the lucky finalists will be announced on the Big Ticket website on January 1, 2025, building anticipation for the grand event.

As if this wasn’t enough, Big Ticket has something special in store for car enthusiasts. This December, ticket holders have the chance to win the stunning Maserati Grecale, with the lucky winner to be revealed during the January 3 live draw. But Big Ticket doesn’t stop at one dream car—adding even more excitement, the sleek and powerful BMW M440i is also up for grabs, with the draw set for February 3. Tickets for the Dream Car draws are priced at Dh150, making it an unmissable opportunity to drive away in luxury.

With millionaire e-draws, breathtaking prizes, and thrilling contests, Big Ticket is setting the stage for a December to remember. Whether it’s the chance to win a massive prize, a luxurious car, or an entry into the highly anticipated Big Win Contest, there’s something for everyone this season. Don’t wait—secure your tickets now, and let the excitement begin.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.bigticket.ae or in person at the Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters. For updates and all the latest news, follow Big Ticket on social media. The millionaire weekly E-draw dates: Week 1: 1st – 10th December and draw date – 11th December (Wednesday)

Week 2: 11th – 17th December and draw date —18th December (Wednesday)

Week 3: 18th – 24th December and draw date — 25th December (Wednesday)

Week 4: 25th – 31st December and draw date — 1st January, 2025 (Wednesday)

*All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.