CE-Ventures brings global industry leaders together to advance personalised medicine and healthcare innovation

The Microbiome and Genomics Revolution Symposium, hosted by CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Crescent Enterprises, brought together more than 150 global experts, investors, and policymakers to unlock the future of personalised medicine. Held at the Palace Downtown in Dubai, the event explored the transformative potential of microbiome science, genomics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle chronic diseases, extend health span, and revolutionize healthcare practices worldwide.

Dr Ramadan Alblooshi, acting director and advisor, HQ — Public Health Protection Department, DHA, Dubai, UAE, drew on his extensive experience in public health systems and policy to emphasise the importance of equitable access to healthcare innovations. "The microbiome and genomics revolution is rewriting the story of medicine, transforming it from a one-size-fits-all approach to a masterpiece of personalisation—unlocking the secrets of health, resilience, and longevity within each of us," he said.

The symposium also highlighted rising healthcare burdens in the MENA region, with healthcare spending in the UAE projected to surpass $200 billion by 2025. Panellists emphasised the urgent need for data-driven approaches to manage chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Discussions underscored the importance of regional partnerships and regulatory frameworks in adopting innovative therapies.

"Healthcare innovation thrives at the intersection of science and collaboration," said Tushar Singhvi, deputy CEO and head of investments at Crescent Enterprises. "This symposium reflects our commitment to transforming groundbreaking research into practical solutions that are scalable and accessible, driving tangible outcomes for communities worldwide." The event addressed urgent global and regional healthcare challenges, from chronic disease prevention to personalised reproductive health solutions. Experts explored how precision medicine, powered by AI and genomics, can reshape diagnostics and treatment protocols. With over 150 delegates, the Microbiome and Genomics Revolution Symposium provided a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas, breakthroughs, and actionable insights. By connecting research, technology, and strategy, the event has set a new benchmark for advancing personalised medicine and collaborative healthcare innovation.

