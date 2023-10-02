CBBC returns with exclusive discounts for customers

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 4:17 PM

Experience the grandest shopping extravaganza of the season at 'The Biggest Summer Clearance Sale', set to take place in Sheikh Maktoum Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre until October 5. Prepare for a shopping spree like no other, featuring prominent brands and even more impressive discounts. Get ready to be delighted by the incredible array of discounts and offers at the CBBC Summer Clearance Sale. This event promises something for everyone, with renowned brands showcasing their products, ensuring shoppers can grab the latest trends and essentials at unbeatable prices.

Dive into a shopping paradise with unbelievable discounts on fashion essentials, footwear, watches, bags, sunglasses, furniture, homeware, and much more. Housing over 300 brands including names like Lacoste, Fila, Mont Blanc, Armani, Adidas, Tom Ford, Rayban, CK, Oxxily, Smart Baby, Skechers, Guess, Michael Kors, Coach, Shein, Roberto Cavalli, Hugo Boss, Brands For Less, Lifestyle, Babyshop, and many more, your summer clearance shopping experience cannot get any better.

“Winter is approaching, and I believe this is the opportune time to host such a sale so that people can enjoy substantial discounts on their favourite brands as the summer season comes to an end. We have an excellent display of top brands and an even wider variety of products to showcase. I truly believe this is the one sale you cannot afford to miss,” stated Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman at Concept Brands Group.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary shopping fiesta. The event will run from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm and from 9:00am to 3:00pm on October 5.

Join us at Sheikh Maktoum Hall for the Biggest Summer Clearance Sale. Get ready to shop, save, and savour every moment at the CBBC Summer Clearance Sale.

For additional information, please contact: +971 52 8212866.