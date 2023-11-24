Castrol Lubricants in Middle East wins 2023 MENA EFFIE Awards for delivering a nationwide wellness programme for the development of auto mechanics community

Honorary degrees conferred upon Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi for their contributions to sustainability ahead of COP28
As part of the strategic initiative and accelerating mechanic advocacy, Castrol Lubricants in the UAE partnered with Aster network of hospitals to provide health check-up for the automotive mechanics community. The objective was to reach out to all the auto mechanics in the country to spread health awareness and provide them with the opportunity to reach out to the medical experts in their neighbourhood.
To help the mechanics, the Castrol team made a door-to-door visit to all the auto garages, and the partnership with Aster Hospitals provided professional health screening to all the mechanics on a daily basis. Over 10,000 mechanics were reached out during the campaign and all the mechanics who underwent wellness checks received a co-branded Castrol/Aster wellness card.
The Wellness card comes with free medical checks, discounted rates on prescribed medicines from Aster Hospitals, which is valid across their network for a year in both UAE and India. Castrol’s Wellness campaign encouraged all the mechanics to undergo preventive health check-ups and promote health awareness amongst economically disadvantaged population.
