Castrol launches wellness programme for the development of mechanics community

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 11:02 AM

As part of the strategic initiative and accelerating mechanic advocacy, Castrol Lubricants in UAE and Bahrain partnered with Aster Network of Hospitals to provide health check-up for the automotive mechanics community. The objective was to reach out to all the auto mechanics in both UAE and Bahrain to spread health awareness and providing them the opportunity to reach out to the medical experts in their neighborhood.

To help the mechanics, Castrol team made a door to door visit to all the auto garages, and the partnership with Aster Hospitals provided professional health screening to all the mechanics on a daily basis.

Over 13,000 mechanics were reached out during the campaign and all the mechanics who underwent wellness checks received a co-branded Castrol/Aster wellness card. The co-branded Castrol Magnatec Wellness card comes with free medical checks, discounted rates on prescribed medicines from Aster Hospitals, which is valid across their network for a year in both UAE and Bahrain.

Castrol’s Wellness campaign encouraged all the mechanics to undergo preventive health check-ups and promote health awareness amongst economically disadvantaged population.