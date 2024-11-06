Casa Milano, a leader in luxury home solutions, has unveiled its largest-ever booth at this year’s Downtown Design in Dubai Design District (d3), solidifying its role as a trendsetter in the UAE's design landscape. The expansive booth offers an immersive experience, allowing visitors to explore Casa Milano’s range of luxury home solutions, from high-end kitchen installations to premium tiles and sanitaryware, highlighting the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.









Returning for a second year, Casa Milano’s celebrated "Talking Walls" initiative is back, pushing creative boundaries and inspiring young designers with a unique concept: “Reimagining the Bathroom Experience.” In this year’s edition, the initiative brings together some of the UAE’s most innovative design studios, each competing to transform a 12 sqm space into a stunning bathroom mockup. The competing studios include Roar (Urban), 4 Space Interiors (Quirky), DZ Design (Whimsical), XBD Collective (Art Deco), Broadway Interiors (Power), Swiss Bureau (Aquatonic), Known (Kitsch), and AK Designo (Minimalist). Over a three-week period, each team, mentored by senior colleagues, developed and refined their initial designs before presenting their concepts at their respective studios.

"Talking Walls: Reimagining the Bathroom Experience" not only showcases creativity but also celebrates exceptional talent with a range of prestigious awards. The main prize, a trip to Europe, will be awarded by an expert jury, marking a significant recognition of design excellence. Additional awards include The Best Executed Stand, The Public Vote Award, The Most Sustainable Design Award, and The Best Presentation Award, offering further opportunities to celebrate and reward outstanding design achievements.

Casa Milano’s role as a hub for emerging talent and its dedication to fostering a vibrant design community are at the heart of the "Talking Walls" initiative. Through this project, Casa Milano supports both innovation and sustainability, bridging the gap between experienced professionals and emerging designers. The brand’s commitment to nurturing young talent aligns with its vision to set new standards in luxury home solutions and contribute to the UAE’s design ecosystem. Azhar Sajan, the visionary behind Casa Milano, expressed his enthusiasm for "Talking Walls," emphasising its role in shaping the future of design. “Talking Walls is more than just a feature for us; it's a commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the design community. This initiative allows us to go beyond showcasing products—we’re sharing ideas, nurturing young talent, and giving them a platform to express their visions in a meaningful way. Good design tells a story, and at Casa Milano, we believe every designer, especially the next generation, should have a voice in that narrative,” he shared.

Casa Milano invites visitors to explore its bold and engaging presence at Downtown Design, where luxury, innovation, and a commitment to the design community come together to set new benchmarks for the future of interiors in the UAE and beyond.