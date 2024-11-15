Casa Milano concludes Downtown Design 2024 with notable awards

Casa Milano, a leader in luxury home solutions, celebrated a successful showcase at Downtown Design 2024 with its largest-ever booth — a striking 400 sqm display at Dubai Design District (d3). Under the guidance of director and founder Azhar Sajan, Casa Milano offered an immersive experience featuring cutting-edge bathroom and kitchen solutions, underscoring the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and pushing the boundaries of interior design.

The centrepiece of Casa Milano’s exhibit this year was the acclaimed ‘Talking walls: Reimagining the bathroom experience’ initiative. This unique competition, now in its second edition, brought together some of the UAE’s top design studios to create 12sqm bathroom mockups, each representing a distinct concept that transformed traditional bathroom spaces into imaginative and functional environments. Sajan expressed his gratitude for the positive response from the design community and visitors at Downtown Design.

Azhar Sajan, director and founder of Casa Milano From eco-conscious designs to bold artistic statements, Talking Walls continues to be a powerful platform for designers to showcase their talents, inspire innovation, and foster a sense of community within the UAE’s design industry.

Sajan expressed his gratitude for the overwhelmingly positive response from the design community and visitors at Downtown Design. "We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and creativity showcased at our booth. Casa Milano is committed to elevating interior design in the UAE and providing a platform where designers can push boundaries and bring new perspectives to luxury living spaces."