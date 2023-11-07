Carmen Beauty unveils exclusive mask range At Beautyworld Middle East Exhibition

One Homes collaborates with world-leading designer Sara Rahal for a new development in Islamabad
Carmen Beauty, a renowned name in the world of fragrances and skincare, announced the launch of its highly-anticipated mask range from Korea during the Beautyworld Middle East exhibition held in Dubai last week. This exciting addition to their product lineup features six remarkable masks that are set to revolutionize skincare routines for customers across the Middle East and beyond.
The exhibition, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, has been a hub for industry professionals and beauty enthusiasts alike, providing an ideal setting for Carmen Beauty to showcase its commitment to the skincare sector, with support and cooperation from the International Beauty Industry Trade Association (IBITA).
The newly launched mask range from Korea includes foot mask nourishing, foot peeling mask, hair mask repairing, instant calming art mask, intensive brightening art mask and ultra hydrating art mask. The six masks cater to a wide array of skincare needs and are designed to deliver a luxurious and revitalising experience for all skin types.
Commenting on the launch, Ali Al Jasmi, CEO of Carmen said: "We are thrilled to introduce our mask range. At Carmen Beauty, we have always been dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality products that enhance their beauty and well-being. These masks are a reflection of our brand's commitment to excellence and innovation, and we are confident that they will be a game-changer in the skincare industry."
Carmen has a rich history of over three decades in this region, with a strong tradition of manufacturing fragrances and crafting superior Arabic perfumes. From fragrances to skincare essentials, Carmen Beauty is providing customers with an unmatched luxury experience that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity.
For more information about the products, please visit https://carmenperfumes.ae/product-category/carmen-beauty/
