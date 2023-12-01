Careem introduces ‘Eco-friendly’; a carbon removal ride-hailing service in Dubai

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 2:46 PM

Careem, the region’s leading multi-service platform, partners with CarbonSifr, a climate-solution company and the preferred climate-tech partner of Emirates Nature-WWF, to support carbon removal projects in the UAE and the wider region through a new ride-hailing option, available to customers in Dubai today.

Careem’s ‘Eco-friendly’ ride enables Careem customers to support carbon removal projects in the UAE and the wider region. This means that customers’ contributions will go to high-integrity environmental projects such as planting mangrove trees in the UAE and other nature-based solutions in the region.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder at Careem, said: "We’re excited to introduce ‘Eco-friendly’, Careem’s carbon removal ride-hailing service. We know how reducing and removing emissions in the transportation sector can have a significant impact on climate change, and we already have a significant share of hybrid and electric vehicles in our ride-hailing fleet. We’re also investing in projects that can remove CO2 emissions from the atmosphere, so we can collectively contribute to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s goal of a net zero future by 2050."

Onur Elgun, CEO and co-founder at CarbonSifr, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Careem to bring the Eco-friendly ride to people in Dubai during this important year of sustainability. With the introduction of this ride type, we are making it easy for everyone to get involved in making more climate-conscious choices. It is a small effort, but one with a massive potential impact towards building a more sustainable future for our region."

In the UAE, Careem has already taken significant steps to reduce its carbon footprint by increasing the share of electric (EV) and hybrid cars in its fleet. In 2023 so far, more than half of Careem’s rides were conducted by hybrid or EV cars. Careem’s ride-hailing fleet in the UAE offers over 700 Teslas and over 4,500 hybrid vehicles. Through the ‘Eco-friendly’ offering, Careem is leveraging carbon removal solutions to boost its positive impact on the climate while engaging customers for the cause.