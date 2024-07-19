E-Paper

Captivating Circus shows mesmerise visitors at Mercato Shopping Mall!

During Dubai Summer Surprises’ 27th edition, Mercato Shopping Mall hosted a ‘Family Fun Day’ event for journalists and their families

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:40 AM

Last updated: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:42 AM

The media personnel and their families enjoyed captivating shows such as the Circus Show, Neverland’s Magical Circus Adventure, the Magic Street Comedy Show, and Mercato’s exhilarating sliding experience, where visitors can slide from the first floor to the ground floor. These activities left the visitors mesmerized and ensured memorable summer fun.

The circus festivities at Mercato will continue throughout the summer, offering families and children a thrilling array of activities, discounts, and valuable prizes until September 1st. Shoppers can take advantage of discounts and deals ranging from 25 per cent to 75 per cent on selected items at participating stores in both Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah. Additionally, every shopper spending Dh200 at both malls will be entered into a draw, with two lucky winners each walking away with Dh5,000!


Away from the summer heat, Mercato’s visitors will enjoy a lively atmosphere featuring fantastic circus shows such as Harlequinn European Circus and children’s favorite magician, Magic Phil. Face painting workshops for children will also create an atmosphere filled with excitement and fun. Plan your visit now and enjoy numerous offers, discounts, and unforgettable experiences during the summer period.



