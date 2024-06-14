Campaign 52: Bringing hope to women in Kenya
Campaign 52 has not only met its goals but has also enhanced global collaboration and highlighted the worldwide community's dedication to addressing major health issues
Campaign 52 is a project carried out in Kenya to support women dealing with complex pelvic issues arising from childbirth complications, sexual abuse, female genital mutilation, or cervical cancer.
The initiative was launched with a goal; to offer dignity, instill hope and pave the way for a future for these women. The name 'Campaign 52' signifies our dedication to making a lasting difference. Initially our aim was to perform surgeries on 52 women within a week - effectively aiding one woman for each week of the year all condensed into seven days.
However, the response exceeded our expectations as we were able to treat 90 women of the planned 52 thanks to the number of patients seeking help.
This endeavor involved a team of 14 medical and administrative personnel, from Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, US (Cleveland Clinic Ohio and California) and Thailand working closely with a local team, from Kenya, Congo and Somalia which included an equal or even greater number of African physicians.
This partnership underscores Al Zahra Hospital's unwavering dedication not only to providing outstanding healthcare to our community but also to supporting humanitarian and global initiatives on an international scale.
Al Zahra Hospital team:
- Dr Maher Abbas, American colorectal surgeon
- Dr Khaled Kouteich, head of obstetrics and gynecology department
- Dr Afshin Iranpour, specialist anesthesiologist