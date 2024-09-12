Call for entries issued for the 2025 Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards

The collaboration aims to democratise and simplify escrow services, making them more accessible through a user-friendly digital platform
The Stevie Awards, organiser of the world’s premier business awards programmes, has issued a call for entries for the 2025 (sixth annual) Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, sponsored by the RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
The Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards are the region’s only awards programme to recognise innovation in the workplace in all its forms. The awards are open to all organisations within 18 nations in the MENA region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, and Yemen.
All individuals and organisations—whether public or private, for-profit or non-profit, large or small—are welcome to submit multiple nominations across various categories. This awards program has no entry fees, allowing organisations to submit as many nominations as they wish at no cost. However, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be required to pay a 'winners fee' for each successful nomination.
Nominations can be submitted online by two entry deadlines. Entries submitted by the first deadline, October 2, will benefit from reduced winners' fees. The second and final deadline is November 6.
Winners of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards will be announced on January 16, 2025, and honored at a gala event at the Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on February 22.
A new addition to the 2025 competition is the Sustainability Categories, which recognise the recent achievements of individuals, teams, and organisations in planning, implementing, and achieving sustainability goals at the organisational, industry, or national level.
Other new categories include Most Innovative Finance Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Operations Manager of the Year, Most Innovative Product Manager of the Year, Most Innovative Sales Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Sustainability Leader of the Year, Most Innovative Technology Leader of the Year (added to the Individual Professional Awards Categories), Award for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Award for Innovation in Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR), Award for Innovation in Education Technology (EdTech), and Most Innovative Technology Team of the Year.
The 2025 competition will be judged by more than 100 professionals around the world. Click here to know more.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com/.
