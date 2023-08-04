C4V and Trot Solutions ink MOU to develop green self-sustainable ports in UAE

The initiative will be a major step in supporting the vision of the UAE leadership

Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 10:29 AM

Charge CCCV (C4V), a well-known innovator and leading technology company in lithium ion Gigafactory deployment and Trot Solutions, part of Trot Global Group, a leading technology solutions provider for the ports and logistics industry have announced their partnership in a ground-breaking initiative aimed at transforming ports into eco-friendly and sustainable hubs. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development, supply chain establishment and implementation of cutting-edge technologies and solutions for green and self-sustainable ports.

UAE ports provide a platform for global trade, bridging Asia to Europe. Making this platform greener and self-sustainable significantly reduces some very large carbon footprints created in these areas. This initiative will be a major step in supporting the vision of the UAE leadership. Recognising the urgent need to align with global targets for reduced carbon emissions and the promotion of sustainable practices, C4V and Trot Solutions are collaborating to introduce innovative solutions that will revolutionise the port industry into an environmentally friendly industry.

Together, C4V and Trot Solutions aim to develop comprehensive solutions that include renewable energy options plus storage via its Gigafactories that will optimise energy consumption, minimise carbon footprint, and foster the adoption of renewable energy infrastructure at ports worldwide. The collaboration will encompass the implementation-of energy-efficient systems, advanced lithium ion cell technologies, port equipment electrification, smart grid integration, and the utilisation of clean energy sources such as solar and wind power, tidal, and electrification of marine support services such as tugs, vessels, shore supply for vessels etc.

Both companies are committed to working closely with government offices, port authorities, terminal operators and OEMs to accelerate the adoption of green ports and pave the way for a sustainable greener future. "By collaborating with Trot Solutions, we can implement our advanced lithium ion cell manufacturing technology providing energy storage solutions at ports to support operations and build greener, smarter, and more sustainable ports for the future,” said Kuldeep Gupta, president — strategic partnerships at C4V.

"We are excited to partner with C4V to foster this positive transformation in the port industry. Through our combined efforts, we aim to create sustainable ports that serve as beacons of environmental responsibility, while driving economic growth and innovation,” said Md Rizwan Ali, managing director at Trot Solutions.