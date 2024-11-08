Butterfly Couture introduces Dubai’s first video tailoring service for luxury fashion

Butterfly Couture, the visionary brand led by Marangoni Milano University graduate Ava Colabufo, has officially launched an innovative service set to transform luxury shopping experiences in Dubai: video tailoring. This first-of-its-kind service offers clients the opportunity to book a personalised video consultation with a professional stylist directly through the ‘exclusive services’ section on the Butterfly Couture website.

Through this video call, clients can explore the latest collection in realtime, with a personal shopper curating selections tailored to their tastes and lifestyle. The service is designed to meet the needs of discerning clients who value personalised service but may lack the time for in-person shopping. With this video tailoring service, Butterfly Couture extends the convenience of digital shopping without sacrificing the brand’s signature personalised touch.

During the video appointment, the stylist presents pieces from Butterfly Couture’s latest collection, showcasing the luxurious Italian fabrics and hand-finished details that define the brand’s style. Clients can view garments up close, discuss styling ideas, and receive expert guidance on selecting pieces that best suit their individual preferences and occasions.

This unique service offers an exclusive, time-saving experience for clients who may have demanding schedules yet seek an intimate and customized shopping experience.

“Our goal with Butterfly Couture is to combine the ease of online shopping with the quality and attention to detail that defines haute couture,” said Ava Colabufo, founder of Butterfly Couture. “The video tailoring service is an answer to our clients’ needs, bringing luxury fashion directly to them in the most convenient and tailored way.”

An exclusive collection for every occasion

Butterfly Couture is renowned for its meticulously crafted pieces, made from high-quality Italian fabrics and expertly finished by hand. The collection offers a diverse range, from chic daytime attire to elegant evening gowns, catering to Dubai’s stylish women for any occasion. Each piece is thoughtfully designed, with many items suited for the professional lifestyle, offering both elegance and functionality. This dual focus on beauty and practicality reflects Butterfly Couture’s commitment to empowering women to look and feel their best, whether at a business meeting or an evening event. Beyond the Virtual: Visit the Butterfly Couture Atelier in Dubai For those who wish to immerse themselves fully in the Butterfly Couture experience, the brand also invites clients to visit its exclusive atelier, located in the scenic Creek area of Dubai. Here, clients can explore the collections firsthand, feel the luxurious materials, and engage in in-person styling consultations for a fully immersive experience. The atelier embodies Butterfly Couture’s philosophy of merging accessibility with luxury, providing a serene space for clients to connect with the essence of the brand. Pioneering Digital Shopping in Luxury Fashion

The launch of the video tailoring service aligns with Butterfly Couture’s dedication to enhancing client experiences and setting new standards in the luxury fashion sector. As Dubai’s first couture brand to offer this type of service, Butterfly Couture is paving the way for the future of personalized digital shopping. The new service aims to attract busy professionals and fashion enthusiasts who value both convenience and exclusivity.