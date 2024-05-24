'Business Lady of the Year' Summit celebrates extraordinary women leaders

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 5:52 PM

The prestigious 'Business Lady of the Year' summit convened at the luxurious Palazzo Versace Hotel on May 18, under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. This landmark event, designed to honour and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women leaders from around the globe, was graced by the presence of Zulfiqar Ghadiyali, executive director of the Sheikh's office, alongside Mubarakka Ghadiyali, co-founder of the Commission of Peace.







The event, organised by Veronica Huseynli Ahmed, Mrs. Universe Middle East and co-founder of MRS Organizing, along with Wasim Mandil, a nominee for the Guinness World Records, brought together a diverse group of influential women who have made significant contributions in various fields.