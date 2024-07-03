Burjeel Institute for Global Health launches in US; brings together global experts to advance cancer care

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 11:54 AM

In a significant move to encourage deeper collaborations with global partners and the UAE on education, healthcare and research, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, announced the launch of the Burjeel Institute for Global Health in the US. The institute’s opening was marked by a series of high-level discussions focusing on cancer care and technological innovations, featuring a diverse group of global experts.

The launch event was graced by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, who discussed how the UAE, in collaboration with international partners, is spearheading efforts to utilise research and education for improving global health outcomes.

"The UAE is committed to taking healthcare to the next level. Our focus includes facilitating R&D partnerships, bringing best practices to hospitals in the UAE, and investing in technology to enhance our capabilities. Tackling cancer is one of the most critical challenges we face and we are determined to find solutions that can save lives, bring stability to families, and provide hope for the many children who are battling this cruel disease. Success requires a holistic approach and in particular the collaboration of the private sector, academia, regulators, and NGOs,” he said.

Referring to the opening of the institute, Dr Al Zeyoudi, said he hoped the Burjeel Institute for Global Health would be a hub for groundbreaking cancer research, treatment, drug development, and care and foster partnerships by sharing experiences, ensuring the best practices, and enhancing knowledge and capabilities.

By establishing the institute, the UAE-headquartered healthcare group aims to expand its reach for talent and academic excellence, facilitating the recruitment of top researchers, scientists, and medical professionals. This initiative is poised to significantly boost Burjeel’s clinical and research strengths, reinforcing its position as a leading global healthcare provider.

"Opening the Burjeel Institute for Global Health in New York is a significant milestone,” said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings. "This new presence will not only elevate our contributions internationally but also open doors for meaningful collaborations with leading healthcare institutions and companies. Our goal is to drive breakthroughs in medical treatment and technology, ultimately improving health outcomes worldwide."

Future of Oncology Care and Innovations The launch event also featured discussions on the latest advancements and policies in healthcare. The speakers included Dr Ashwin Vasan, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene; Dr Ophira Ginsburg, senior scientific advisor for Clinical Research, Center for Global Health, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health; Dr Chitkala Kalidas, senior vice president, head of environment, social and governance, Bayer; Mike Sicilia, executive vice president, Oracle Industries; and Dr Vayalil. The attendees focused on the impact of local initiatives like the New York State’s proposed bill that would require state-regulated health plans to cover 100 per cent of the cost of colorectal cancer screening and remove cost-sharing for individuals who require follow-up screenings. The discussions also explored innovative financing mechanisms to mobilise additional funding and tools to combat cancer effectively. They also explored the future of oncology care, emphasising equitable and universal access to cancer treatment and the innovations required to adapt innovative cancer care practices globally. The discussions also delved into developing purpose-built clinical data for AI interpretation, highlighting the potential of large language models in medicine. By training these models on multimodal data such as digital pathology, genomic sequencing, spatial transcriptomics, and proteomics from thousands of human tumours, the aim is to enhance AI accuracy in cancer care, diagnostics, and drug development. This aligns with the broader goal of leveraging advanced technologies to transform cancer treatment at scale globally.

Through its New York office, Burjeel Holdings aims to expand its position as a key player in global healthcare through innovative collaborations that will pave the way for enhancing health outcomes on an international scale.