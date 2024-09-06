Burjeel Holdings awarded 'Most Honored Company' in Institutional Investor’s 2024 Emerging EMEA Executive Team Survey

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 4:44 PM

Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the MENA region, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, was recognised as a 'Most Honored Company' in its debut appearance in the 2024 Emerging EMEA Executive Team Survey by Institutional Investor Research (IIR).

The Group was highlighted for its strength in investor relations, and was one of only six companies in the UAE to receive the 'Most Honored Company' distinction. Burjeel came in second place in seven categories within the Emerging EMEA 'Health Care & Pharmaceuticals' segment of the 2024 survey, which is based on rankings from the buy-side and sell-side investment community.

These categories include Best CEO, awarded to John Sunil, group CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Best CFO, awarded to Muhammad Shihabuddin, group chief financial officer of Burjeel Holdings; and Best IR Professional, awarded to Sergei Levitskii, director of investor relations at Burjeel Holdings. Additionally, Burjeel was recognised for having the Best ESG Program, Best Investor/Analyst Day, Best IR Program, and Best IR Team.

This year, the Emerging EMEA Executive Team Survey reflects the votes and opinions of 405 investment professionals at 248 financial services firms. Only 33 out of 332 companies from 11 sectors across the Emerging EMEA region received the 'Most Honored Company' distinction. The Group’s achievements are testament to its outstanding performance, recognised by investors and the market, and reflect the growth in its foreign investor base. Ranking as a top company in IR in the Emerging EMEA region highlights Burjeel’s commitment to providing quality disclosures, timely responses to investor queries, and effective investor communication. "We are proud and honoured to be recognised by Institutional Investor Research for our performance. These achievements reflect the confidence of investors and analysts in Burjeel Holdings, highlighting the company’s excellence in financial disclosure, risk management, and commitment to transparent timely communication with external stakeholders. We will continue to further consolidate our leading position in the UAE healthcare market, maximise our shareholder value, and reinforce our daily commitment to the community," said Shihabuddin.

IIR is a renowned provider of independent data-driven insights and actionable feedback for the sell side, corporates, and buy side. They conduct comprehensive research surveys with global investment professionals to evaluate and rank the best-performing investment professionals, service providers, asset managers, and corporate executives.