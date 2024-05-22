Building Tomorrow - Why Entrepreneurship Matters More Than Ever
In today's digital-first world, technology is moving us forward at a speed we haven't seen at any time before. These advancements are transforming all areas of life, especially in how we work.
According to a 2018 study by Dell Technologies and the Institute for the Future, 85 per cent of jobs expected to exist in 2030 have not yet been created. Fast forward to 2024, halfway to that milestone, and the rapid changes seen in the last six years leave us speculating about the future job market.
Additionally, the 2023 World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs report forecasts that 44 per cent of workers' core skills will change in the next five years. The top skills needed in the future will be mostly cognitive - with analytical and creative thinking topping the list.
Many of these essential skills align with an entrepreneurial mindset, characterised by adaptability, resilience, and determination - crucial skills for navigating the uncertainties of the future.
But how do we equip children with the skills of entrepreneurship? And how do we ensure they can adapt to and utilise technologies and resources that don't even exist yet?
To prepare the workforce of the future, we need education leaders to rethink traditional approaches to ensure children get a more well-rounded experience, one that will properly prepare them for an unknown future. It's no longer enough to concentrate on reading, writing, and arithmetic. The children of today need to learn to be resilient and more agile and learn how to effectively use AI and other technologies in their learning journey.
In Dubai, one school is going even further designing an entire curriculum on entrepreneurship and the skills of the future. At Citizens School, the belief is to educate individuals not just to become employees, but to emerge as global citizens armed with the ability to face challenges and recognise opportunities in the future. Teachers are referred to as mentors, with the task of empowering learners with the freedom to generate and nurture ideas. They embrace creativity and critical thinking, laying the groundwork for lifelong learning and instilling the confidence to innovate, even if an idea fails.
"We operate under the principle that learning holds greater significance than teaching. It's not about the content, but rather its practical application," explains Colin Sinclair, Principal at Citizens School.
In the past, educational success was measured by grades and higher learning abilities. However, today’s educators are confronted with the challenge of preparing children for an uncertain future. The emphasis has shifted towards equipping children with the versatile skills essential for navigating any career path while fostering resilience and adaptability.
Citizens School believes in nurturing young minds from the outset and that is why learners as young as 3 years old are introduced to the school’s innovative Entrepreneurship Curriculum. Developed in collaboration with educators and seasoned entrepreneurs, the curriculum focuses on real-world skills and hands-on learning. Early years (FS1 to Year 2) emphasise experiential learning and creativity, with a shift to a structured module learning approach from Year 3 to Year 8. The curriculum runs throughout the academic year for each age group, alongside core subjects, forming an integral part of the 38-week learning journey.
"Our goal is to nurture inquisitive, adaptable learners with strong problem-solving abilities. These skills are essential for success in any career path," says Dr Adil Alzarooni, founder of Citizens School.
The importance of instilling an entrepreneurial mindset is becoming more essential in our ever-changing, fast-paced world. To thrive in an unknown future, our children must learn to be resourceful, resilient, and not afraid to fail. Schools, like Citizens, are proving to be ahead of the curve, recognising the need to realign priorities to prepare children for diverse career trajectories - especially for those that may not even exist yet.