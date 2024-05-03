Breaking barriers: Hamza Arts shatters limits with 20-meter flying feat in Dubai

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 3:25 PM Last updated: Fri 3 May 2024, 4:00 PM

Hamza El Ahmadi, also known as 'Hamza Arts', has been making waves in the realm of magic with his remarkable talent and achievements. Born and raised in Dubai, Hamza's fascination with magic began at a young age, leading him to master the art of illusion through dedication and practice. His captivating performances quickly garnered attention within the magic industry, propelling him to prominence as one of Dubai's most sought-after magicians.

In 2020, Hamza made history when he performed a flying stunt at the Al Habtoor Polo Club in Dubai. This stunt involved him levitating 20 meters above the ground and then flying across the field, stunning the audience with his skills. The stunt was a huge success, and it made Hamza the talk of the town.

In addition to his amazing performances, Hamza has also received recognition from the Royal family in Dubai. He was honoured with the title of the 'greatest magician' by the Royal family, and this is a testament to his talent and skill in the field of magic.

Hamza Arts is a true professional and a master of his craft. He has taken the world of magic by storm and has shown that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. His future in the world of magic is bright, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for us next.

