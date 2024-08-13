BOSQ is set to expand in Sharjah with a 20,000 sqm joinery facility

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:39 PM

BOSQ, a rapidly growing manufacturer of ergonomic office furniture solutions, is all set to launch its new expansive joinery facility in Sharjah. This 20,000 sqm facility will serve as the centre point of the brand's production, a space where design meets innovative engineering to craft the workspaces of tomorrow.

"This isn’t just about building a bigger manufacturing unit. It's about creating a hub of innovation where we can experiment, refine, and redefine the office experience," says Shahul, director, BOSQ Ergonomic Living.

"We're excited to expand our footprint and bring our unique brand of design and functionality to more offices in the UAE. We are eyeing to grow and expand across the entire GCC region," he added. The new facility will house state-of-the-art machinery and a team of skilled artisans who will transform raw materials into functional yet stylish and ergonomic office furniture solutions. As the facility takes shape, BOSQ is also committed to creating a positive impact on the local community. The expansion is expected to generate new job opportunities, contributing to the region’s economic growth.

While BOSQ officially launched in the UAE a few years back, they have an already-carved identity in the office furniture industry. They first came into the office furniture market in 2012 in Kerala - A Southern State of India. What they are delivering today roots from this 12-year-long rich legacy in the industry.

BOSQ offers a comprehensive range of ergonomic workstations and office chairs in Dubai, designed to cater to diverse workspace requirements. From sleek and modern designs to functional and practical options, the company provides solutions that blend style with comfort. Furthermore, various other types of office furniture are also poised to be launched in the future.